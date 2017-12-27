Just because the weather outside is frightful, doesn't mean keeping the kids trapped inside will be delightful.

Here are a few free or inexpensive places to take the kids before school is back in session.

Space for Life

Montreal's four nature museums: the Botanical Garden, the Biodome, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are offering indoor activities during the holidays.

Before the Holidays, enjoy a warm getaway at the #Mtl #BotanicalGarden! https://t.co/p3EiXMy0Di pic.twitter.com/sCa0ZbwPg0 — @EspacePourLaVie

The Biodome is holding a Tropical Adventure event where visitors can see animals in the tropical forest and a puppet show.

Children who want to interact with the animals can also take part in activities that let them feed and care for them.

"Kids can play around with what we call, 'Beaks and bandaids' where they're apprentice veterinarians and they can learn how to take care of these animals," said Charles-Mathieu Brunelle, the director of Montréal Space for Life.

Indoor skating

It's a bit cold to hit the outdoor skating rinks, but Le 1000 in downtown Montreal has families covered with an indoor skating rink that's even open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

As a bonus for families, the ice is reserved for kids 12 years old and under and their families on weekends between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Playing pirates and privateers

The national archeological and historic site, Pointe-à-Callière, is offering an interactive exhibit where kids get to take part in an adventure.

The scene is inspired by the life of mariner Pierre Le Moyne D'Iberville and is set during the French-British war of the turn of the 18th century.

The museum is located in Old Montreal and admission is free for children under four years old. Family passes for two kids and two adults are $44. Full ticket and opening hours information can be found here.

The ultimate light display

A dedicated homeowner in Ahuntsic-Cartierville is transforming his property into a high voltage winter fantasy.

He has covered his property in lights (100,000 he estimates) to create a scene which looks like the movie Frozen. It's called Frozen Land and the display is synchronized to music with three songs being played five times per day until Jan. 5.

For more details and show times, the Facebook event has all the details.

Old Montreal

There's free music in Old Montreal on Dec. 29 and 30 leading up to the big New Year's Eve party.

On Jacques-Cartier Square there's also a family friendly setup called the Nordic Square. It offers performances, activities and food stations until Jan. 31.

What do you plan on doing with your children during the cold snap? Let us know at webquebec@cbc.ca or contact us on our CBC Montreal Facebook page.