The incident took place in an apartment near the corner of Souligny and Aubry streets in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. (Radio-Canada)

Two women are dead and a man is in custody after a stabbing early this morning in an apartment in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Police believe the 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, may have attacked his mother and grandmother.

Authorities were called to the scene near the corner of Souligny and Aubry streets at 3:15 a.m.

They found two women, 75 and 55, had been stabbed in the upper body.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other victim was later declared dead in hospital.