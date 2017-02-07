Montreal police say theft is being investigated as a possible motive for a shooting Monday night in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Just before 11 p.m., several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots on Ste-Catherine Street near Valois Avenue.

Police found a 45-year-old man in a dépanneur near the intersection.

He had been shot at least once in his upper body, said Const. Benoit Boisselle, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say the suspect left the scene in a grey car, heading in an unknown direction.

Police are meeting with witnesses. It is still unclear whether there is a link between the suspect and the victim.