Montreal police had to rescue an 18-month-old girl found alone in a burning apartment building early Thursday.

The child's babysitter, a 50-year-old woman, has been arrested and could face a charge of criminal negligence, Const. Manuel Couture said.

At around 12:45 a.m., police officers were working near the intersection of de Rouen and Dézéry streets when neighbourhood residents flagged them down, saying a fire had broken out in a nearby apartment building.

When they arrived, there was so much smoke inside the building they were forced to crawl on the ground to reach the unit where the fire appeared to have started.

Right place, right time

Sgt. Hugues Thibault was one of the officers battling the thick smoke in the attempt to rescue the little girl. He said he and his colleagues didn't hear a single smoke alarm go off.

"We were lucky, because we were there. We were really there at the right moment. Had we not been there, people could have died."

Thibault says he was proud to see his colleagues act so quickly, a sentiment echoed by police Chief Philippe Pichet, who acknowledged the officers in a tweet.

Congratulations to my @SPVM officers! What a great job, i m very proud of you! 👍 https://t.co/1aQJabEBPy — @Dir_Pichet

Thibault had been part of a team of officers who for hours were dealing with an unrelated case nearby in which a man in psychological distress had barricaded himself inside his home.

The team managed to calm the man down and turned him over to paramedics. As they were packing up their tools, neighbours came running over, yelling about a fire down the street. He and the other officers hurried over.

"We all took an extinguisher and went in the front door to try and figure out where the fire started," he said.

Police acted on 'instinct'

They went up to the third floor and heard a child crying. They broke down the door and thick, black smoke came billowing out. They couldn't see much — except the light from the flames coming from the back, Thibault said.

He and some other officers went down to the second floor and passed through an apartment to get to the fire escape in order to access the third-floor apartment from the back door.

They were greeted by flames as high as the ceiling, he said. He and his colleagues took turns using their extinguishers to douse them, then trying to get inside.

Sgt. Hugues Thibault was one of the officers battling flames and thick smoke while trying to rescue the little girl. He wasn't injured, but some of his colleagues were treated for smoke inhalation. (Radio-Canada)

As it turned out, his colleagues at the front door were able to find the child, who was having trouble breathing, and carried her out.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

"We aren't trained to do things like this. It's really by instinct, a survival instinct that has us react like that," Thibault said.

Something left on stove

It appears the babysitter had put something on the stove, then left that unit to go to another, Couture said. She was still in the building when the fire broke out.

In all, 8 police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after rushing to the scene of the fire. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

The officers had to break down the doors to several apartments to get other tenants out. In all, about 30 people were forced out of their homes.

Four police officers were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, while four others were treated at the scene.