Montreal police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run overnight in the Plateau neighbourhood.

A cyclist was struck just after midnight near the intersection of Rachel and St-Dominique streets.

The cyclist suffered a head injury but is expected to survive.

Police say the driver fled the scene at high speed going the wrong way on St-Dominique.

They later found the vehicle a few kilometres away from the scene of the collision, but are still looking for the driver.