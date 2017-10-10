Quebec provincial police are searching for a man they say was involved in a hit and run near Quebec City Monday morning.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured when he was hit by a car just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Route 138 and Bertrand Street in Neuville, about 35 kilometres west of Quebec City.

Police say the driver, also a man in his 30s, did not stop at the scene of the collision.

The two men know each other, police say. The major crimes unit is trying to determine whether the collision was accidental or criminal.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police are looking for a black 2005 Ford Focus, with dark mirror-tinted windows and Quebec licence plate number Y72 LKL. There is damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-800-659-4264.