Woman hit and dragged by car in downtown Montreal

Police are still looking for suspects after a 49-year-old woman was hit by a car and dragged several hundred metres Wednesday night.

Road rage appears to be the motive behind the incident, according to Const. Andrée-Anne Picard.

At around 8:10 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a possible conflict taking place at Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Notre-Dame Street between the woman and another person.

The vehicle hit the victim and she was was somehow dragged for about 250 metres along Notre-Dame, from Robert-Bourassa to de la Cathédrale Street, before falling to the ground.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The woman was conscious while she was taken to hospital, and is in stable condition despite suffering from major upper and lower body injuries.