Montreal police are asking the public for help in locating a silver Volkswagen Jetta that they believe was involved in a hit and run early Friday morning.

In a news release, police describe the car as being a model between 1999 and 2007. It would have damage on its front passenger side.

Police said they received a call around 5:15 a.m. regarding a man lying unconscious at the corner of Sanguinet and Christin streets in downtown Montreal.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with facial wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. By Friday evening, police said his condition had improved and he is expected to survive.

No witnesses have come forward but after analyzing the scene, police investigators were able to determine the make and model of the car.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward by calling 911 or their local police station.