Hisham Saadi, the man charged in connection with a bomb threat hoax that shut down much of Montreal's Concordia University, has been granted bail with strict conditions.

Quebec court Judge Nathalie Fafard released the 47-year-old man on Friday following a hearing that lasted several days this week.

Saadi is charged with carrying out a hoax related to terrorist activity, uttering threats and mischief.

On March 1, several media organizations in Montreal received emails complaining about Muslim students at Concordia and threatening to detonate small bombs inside several buildings on the downtown campus.

Three buildings were evacuated and classes were cancelled as police conducted a sweep after the bomb threat.

Crown prosecutor Lucie Martineau had objected to Saadi's release, arguing he poses a danger to the public.

She also argued that the public's confidence in the justice system would be undermined if he were freed.

Fafard disagreed, and instead granted bail with a number of conditions.

Saadi must keep the peace, avoid communication with Concordia, and only use the internet when under supervision.

He must avoid being within 100 metres of any university except if he is in a Metro car travelling underneath a campus.

A friend and a cousin will also each give the court a $5,000 deposit to ensure that he abides by his bail conditions.

Saadi will undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Philippe-Pinel Institute in Montreal.

The next court appearance is April 20.