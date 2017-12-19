A major collision along Highway 40 eastbound, near the entrance of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge off the western tip of Montreal, forced a complete closure of the roadway and caused a backlog of traffic for several kilometres all afternoon Tuesday.

The collision occured at around 1:30 p.m. It involved two transport trucks, one tanker truck and some other vehicles, forcing the closure of all three eastbound lanes.

Commuters coming from Vaudreuil trying to head onto the island of Montreal were stranded on Highway 40 for about two hours before officials had them reverse on the highway and detour down to Highway 20.

Trucks are backing up on HWY 40 to avoid the closure of the eastbound lanes near Île aux Tourtes Bridge because of a fuel spill. pic.twitter.com/LlzHMDqGYz — @CBCMontreal

The damage wasn't limited to the eastbound lanes. Given that one of the trucks jackknifed, it also blocked one of the three westbound lanes.

No one was injured in the incident.

At around 7 p.m., Transports Québec reopened the roadway.