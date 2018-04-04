Spectacular crash into overpass leads to closure of Highway 40 north of Montreal

A stretch of eastbound Highway 40 in Repentigny is closed after a loaded semi-trailer, unwittingly left in the raised position, slammed into a pedestrian overpass Wednesday.

Eastbound traffic is jammed, because the highway's eastbound lanes are closed between Brien and Larochelle boulevards in Repentigny.

No one was injured in the spectacular collision, which was captured on cellphone video.

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour, but westbound lanes are now open.

The truck was carrying a load of canola seed.