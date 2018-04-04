Skip to Main Content
Spectacular crash into overpass leads to closure of Highway 40 north of Montreal

A stretch of eastbound Highway 40 in Repentigny is closed after a loaded semi-trailer, unwittingly left in the raised position, slammed into a pedestrian overpass Wednesday.

Semi-trailer loaded with canola seed smashes into pedestrian overpass in Repentigny

CBC News ·
Traffic was backed up on Highway 40 near Repentigny after the accident. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Eastbound traffic is jammed, because the highway's eastbound lanes are closed between Brien and Larochelle boulevards in Repentigny.

No one was injured in the spectacular collision, which was captured on cellphone video.

Watch the video:

Crash caused closure of Highway 40. 0:14

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour, but westbound lanes are now open.

The truck was carrying a load of canola seed.

Canola seed was sent flying after the truck smashed into the overpass. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)
