More than three months after a giant sinkhole forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 25, the southbound direction has finally reopened.

The nine-metre deep crater near Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., in the Lanaudière region, forced drivers to take a five-kilometre detour.

The Transport Ministry blamed heavy rains in April for washing out two culverts, which caused the sinkhole. Rain also slowed repairs.

The northbound side of the highway is expected to reopen in the next few days.