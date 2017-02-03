Quebec provincial police say a street race appears to have led to a fatal crash on Highway 25 near the town of Saint-Esprit.

Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau of the Sûreté du Québec said a car crashed into the back of a transport truck early Friday morning and became lodged there.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

"Certain witnesses on the scene report that just prior to this collision there was maybe a race between this car and another car heading in the same direction," he told CBC.

Thibaudeau said police were looking for the driver of another car, possibly a white Subaru. He said that driver may face charges.

The driver of the truck was unhurt.

Highway 25 was closed in both directions for about an hour at Saint-Esprit. The southbound lane is now open to traffic.