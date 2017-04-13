A stretch of Highway 25 is closed in both directions in Quebec's Lanaudière region after a portion of the road collapsed.

The road is closed in Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, which caused a traffic jam during the morning commute.

The hole is seven metres deep and nine metres wide.

The closure brought traffic to a standstill near Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que. (Pascal Robidas/Radio-Canada)

Officials closed the northbound side of the road last Friday after part of the road collapsed.

Transports Québec spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun said they decided to shut down the highway in both directions last night over concerns more of the road could give way.

The recent warm weather and heavy rain increased the flow of water under the road, leading to the collapse, Bensadoun said.

There's no timeline for when the road will reopen, she said.

