Highway 20 reopens near Mont-Saint-Hilaire hours after fatal 50-vehicle pileup

Quebec provincial police reopened Highway 20 near Mont-Saint-Hilaire, in the Montérégie region south of Montreal, hours after dozens of vehicles were implicated in a fatal pileup.

The Sûreté du Québec said one person, a man in his 70s, died. About 15 others were hurt and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway, which was shut down in both directions between Kilometre 112 and 116, reopened just before 6 p.m.

Highway 20 is blocked in both directions between Kilometre 112 and 116. (Benoit Ducharme/CBC)

Autoroute 20 Ouest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A20?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A20</a> - Carambolage impliquant une cinquantaine de véhicules à la hauteur de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MontSaintHilaire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MontSaintHilaire</a>. Les services d'urgence sont en direction. —@sureteduquebec

At the time of the incident at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, heavy snowfall and blowing winds made for slippery roads and reduced visibility.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Ingrid Asselin said first responders had to use the jaws of life, and that several heavy trucks were implicated.

"For now, it's hard to say what exactly caused it. We know there was an 18-wheeler involved from the beginning," Asselin told Radio-Canada.

She said there was low visibility on the roads and that a passing truck can create squalls, momentarily blinding other drivers.

Highway 20 is closed in both directions near Mont-Saint-Hilaire after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles early this afternoon. (Vincent Unterberg/Facebook) "Distances between cars are very important," Asselin said, adding that, if possible, people should stay off the roads the rest of the night.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine what caused the pileup.

Delays for drivers, train commuters

CBC Radio Homerun's traffic reporter, Leta Polson, said all commuters experienced significant delays.

"It's gridlock everywhere. People on hills are stuck, they can't move, and it's taking over two hours to get from Mont-Saint-Hilaire to Montreal," said Polson.

Train service was also delayed. The Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) said Wednesday afternoon that some of its trains were running about 20 minutes behind schedule due to "operational" or "mechanical" problems.

"If you have to go out, travel by Metro. All of the STM Metro lines are running on time," Polson said.

Portion of Highway 30 also closed

Another major collision also forced the closure of Highway 30 westbound, between Highways 730 (Saint-Constant) and 930 (Candiac). Police said all lanes were shut down after two trucks jackknifed.

One person had to be treated for shock.