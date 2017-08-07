Overnight road closures start Monday night on a section of Highway 20 between Highway 13 and Saint-Pierre Avenue for repaving work.

The work will be done on both east and westbound lanes and the closures will continue until November, according to Transports Québec.

Construction work will also start on the 1st Avenue entrance ramp to Highway 20 westbound. The work will involve extending the ramp to Exit 61 at Norman Street.

Transports Québec says this means that heavy trucks and tractor trailers will be able to stay outside the express lanes.

Overnight closures of Highway 20 between Highway 13 and Saint-Pierre Avenue in both directions will start August 7 in order for the highway to be repaved. (Google Maps)

Highway 20 will be subject to both partial and complete closures overnight, as well as highway entrance and exit ramps between Highway 13 and the Saint-Pierre interchange.

When the highway is completely closed, there will be marked detours put in place. More information can be found at Quebec511.info.

Depending on the weather or operational constraints, work on the westbound lanes may be delayed.