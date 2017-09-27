A man is in critical condition in hospital after a hit and run on Highway 20 in Dorval.

He was walking on the highway when he was struck by a vehicle near 55th Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

It is unclear why the man was walking on the highway.

Police are now looking for the vehicle, which did not stop at the scene, said Sgt. Claude Denis.

The highway is closed eastbound between the Dorval Circle and 55th Avenue for the time being.

Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 520.