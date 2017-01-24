A pileup involving seven 18-wheeler trucks early this morning has shut Highway 20 eastbound near the Ontario border indefinitely.

Police say icy road conditions are to blame for the collisions, which occurred just before 4 a.m.

Highway 20 is closed eastbound between kilometre 2 and kilometre 14, near Saint-Zotique, and it's unclear when it will reopen.

There is only one lane available westbound in the same area due to debris strewn on the highway.

One truck driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries.