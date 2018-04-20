Extension of Laval's Highway 19 coming at last, province says

The long-awaited extension of Highway 19 through Laval could finally be a reality.

Premier Philippe Couillard and Transport Minister André Fortin are set to announce details of the project this afternoon.

The Quebec government set aside cash for the project in this year's budget.

The extension would connect Highway 19 from the 440 in Laval up to the 640 in Bois-des-Filion.

Municipal governments in Laval and further north have been pushing for an extension for 40 years. Previous provincial governments, as well, have committed to the project, but never followed through.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers has said the completion would decrease congestion and help with economic development. It would also help reduce traffic on other congested highways, such as Highway 15, he said.