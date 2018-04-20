Skip to Main Content
Extension of Laval's Highway 19 coming at last, province says

Extension of Laval's Highway 19 coming at last, province says

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Transport Minsiter André Fortin are set to announce details of the project this afternoon.

Road would run from Highway 440 in Laval up to the 640 in Bois-des-Filion

CBC News ·
An extension of Highway 19 would ease congestion on Highway 15, advocates say. (Radio-Canada)

The long-awaited extension of Highway 19 through Laval could finally be a reality.

Premier Philippe Couillard and Transport Minister André Fortin are set to announce details of the project this afternoon. 

The Quebec government set aside cash for the project in this year's budget

The extension would connect Highway 19 from the 440 in Laval up to the 640 in Bois-des-Filion.

Municipal governments in Laval and further north have been pushing for an extension for 40 years. Previous provincial governments, as well, have committed to the project, but never followed through.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers has said the completion would decrease congestion and help with economic development. It would also help reduce traffic on other congested highways, such as Highway 15, he said.

