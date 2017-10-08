Police and ambulances are on the scene after a major collision on Highway 15 North in Laval, near the intersection of de la Concorde Boulevard.

All lanes on the northbound side of the highway will be closed until at least noon and a detour is set up on the service route near Cartier Street, according to provincial police.

A tanker truck, a tractor and several other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A small amount of gas leaked out of the tractor, and Urgence-Environnement is at the scene, police say.

Three people were injured — one is seriously hurt, but police say the person's life is not in danger.

Police say the cause of the collision is still unknown.