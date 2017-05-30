The company responsible for clearing Highway 13 during the March snowstorm that stranded hundreds in their vehicles has been fined $3,000 by Quebec's Transport Ministry.

Roxboro Excavation was slapped with the fine "for failure to have minimal resources and equipment during the snowstorm," Sarah Bensadoun, spokesperson for Transports Québec, said Tuesday.

The decision​ to fine Roxboro comes despite a report released earlier this month that found the company wasn't at fault for the massive traffic jam on Highway 13.

An estimated 300 people were stranded on the highway overnight March 14 when a snowstorm dumped more than 40 centimetres on Montreal-area roads.

The report, conducted at the request of Premier Philippe Couillard, blamed the traffic jam on communications problems within the Transport Ministry and the Sûreté du Québec.

Both organizations failed to grasp the scope of the traffic jam and mobilize the resources necessary to clear the road, the report said.

Transports Québec is also conducting a review of its response to the traffic jam on Highway 13.

Roxboro's snow-clearing contract for the highway expires this week. Bensadoun said Transport officials will conduct a performance review of the compnay in the coming weeks to determine whether its contract will be renewed.