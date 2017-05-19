The mass stranding of more than 300 people on Highway 13 during a snowstorm in March was the product of numerous causes — many connected to a serious underestimation of the problem by police and Montreal's traffic control centre, and a breakdown in communications between provincial police and Quebec's Transport Ministry (MTQ).

In a report released today, Florent Gagné, who was assigned by Quebec's government to lead an investigation into the events, said the misreading of the situation delayed the relay of information to Quebec's Transport Ministry, which was responsible for snow-clearing operations on the highway.

Gagné attributed part of the problem to the inability of Montreal's traffic control centre, which monitors traffic in real-time across the Montreal region via a network of cameras, to get and process information about the mounting problem.

"Information didn't circulate between the various players who are normally feeding the centre," Gagne said.

"MTQ patrol vehicles couldn't get around easily and couldn't relay information back to the centre…same thing for Sûreté du Québec officers."

A change in the SQ's communications system prior to the storm also meant the MTQ didn't have access to police radio transmissions at the time.

Montreal's traffic control centre also lacked managers in place that night, which Gagné said proved to be major problem.

"Operators at the centre were swamped that night with emergencies…and their attention wasn't always on the screens around them," Gagne said. "It meant they didn't realize until late at night the true portrait of what was happening."

Without managers to oversee the situation, the understanding of the extent of the situation was delayed and information did not get to the Transport Ministry officials until late in the evening.

Commuters heading home in the snow were trapped on the highway for almost 12 hours. It was 4:30 a.m. before Montreal firefighters arrived at the scene to help stranded motorists.

In the days following the debacle, fingers were pointed at provincial police, the City of Montreal, the provincial Transport Ministry and its minister for their handling of the debacle.

