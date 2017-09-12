Highway 10 is closed in both directions near Shefford, about 90 kilometres east of Montreal, after an accident caused a tanker truck to spill the toxic and flammable chemical Styrene on the road.

The Ministry of Transport said the closure, between Bromont and Waterloo, will be in effect for an undetermined period.

The Environment Ministry is at the site, evaluating the situation.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning when the 35,000-litre tanker truck was involved in a collision with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Styrene is used in the manufacturing of synthetic rubber, latex and polystyrene resins, used in plastic, insulation, fiberglass, pipes, automobile parts and food containers.