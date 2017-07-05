High water levels in the St. Lawrence River and Lac des Deux-Montagnes have forced a number of beaches in the Montreal area to close temporarily.

Among them is the Longueuil municipal beach on Île Charron, which is closed until mid-July at least.

"The [St. Lawrence] River isn't going down," city councillor Sylvie Parent told CBC's French-language service, Radio-Canada.

"That's why we can't open the beach and get it in shape."

Parent said local beaches are regulated by the province and municipalities have to adhere to those rules.

Longueuil's municipal beach has been beset by problems since it first opened to the public in the summer of 2016.

Last year, it was poor water quality that forced it to close temporarily.

Beaches at Îles-de-Saint-Timothée and Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard also closed

The beach at Îles-de-Saint-Timothée park in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield is also closed to swimmers due to dangerous conditions in the St. Lawrence River.

The beach itself is open, but will remain closed to swimming until mid-July.

A news release from the municipality blames the "exceptional spring flooding" that has necessitated the opening of dams both upstream and downstream from the beach.

The resulting current is too strong for swimming, it says.

The City of Montreal has also confirmed that the beach at Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard is closed until mid-July due to high water levels in Lac des Deux Montagnes, in the city's west end.

The City of Montreal's website also says the two beaches at Cap-Saint-Jacques in Pierrefonds are closed, but a representative at the park has confirmed the beaches are in fact open.