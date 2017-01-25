To mark Montreal's 375th anniversary, curators from Montreal museums show us some of their favourite items hidden in their archives. This is the second installment in an ongoing series.

It may look like an ordinary scarf but this particular piece of clothing is loaded with history.

Called an arrow sash (or ceinture fléchée) a traditional piece of French-Canadian clothing of the 19th century, it was given to Montreal mayor Camillien Houde as a gift.

Known as a colourful character, Houde served as a member of Parliament in Ottawa and a member of the National Assembly in Quebec.

But it was his time as mayor that brought him the most popularity.

He was first elected in 1928.

"After his election, of course, we all know the big event of the [economic] crisis in 1930," said Louise Pothier, a curator and archaeologist at Pointe-à-Callière Museum.

"The mayor had to develop many economic programs and projects to give jobs to people."

Among his legacies are the Botanical Gardens and La Fontaine Park, as well as public baths throughout the city.

Internment prisoner

Houde was not afraid to speak his mind and his most vocal fight ended with him being sent to an internment camp for four years.

Houde was not one to shy away from speaking his mind. (Ville de Montréal, gestion des documents et des archives)

"He was a very popular mayor but he was also very conscious. He had different values for his citizens. He lost his election at the end of the 1930s and won again in '38. Right after this election in '38, there was the Second World War," said Pothier.

"All the movement of conscription in Canada was beginning to circulate and he declared himself very proudly, very positively, that he was against conscription."

That didn't go over well with the federal government, who charged Houde under the Defence of Canada Regulations and sent him to Petawawa Camp as a prisoner.

Houde spent four years at the camp, all the while remaining mayor of Montreal. When he was released, he received a hero's welcome in the city.

The arrow sash

Pothier says the arrow sash was a present to Houde, but the museum isn't entirely sure when it was produced or who gave it to him.

"Certainly we can recognize the style, the artistic style, which is l'Assomption, which is a very famous design of arrow sash," she said.

Louise Pothier, a curator and archaeologist at Pointe-à-Callière Museum, holds up the arrow sash which once belonged to Camillien Houde. (CBC)

"Very typical of this period of production: end of 19th century, beginning of 20th century."

Pothier said it may been a gift from French-Canadians but the specific origin is unclear.

"There's a kind of traditional heritage and recognizing probably, behind this gift, the strong affiliation Camilien Houde had to the people," Pothier said.

"I think it's a gift, it's not a gift of gold or whatever, but it's a gift from the people for a person who was much appreciated."