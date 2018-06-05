Hey Ferrari, the CN Tower is in Toronto, not Montreal

Droves of race fans and drivers will soon be Montreal-bound to enjoy Grand Prix weekend, but one of the most notable car companies seems to be a little confused about which city they're actually heading to.

Ferrari's F1 Twitter page shared an well-intentioned video today, boasting the company's preparedness for the upcoming events. The only problem is, the opening shot is of the Toronto skyline.

Behind text that reads "Montreal, Canada" in all caps, the CN Tower is clearly visible as the camera cuts across Lake Ontario.

We are ready for Montréal! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForzaFerrari?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForzaFerrari</a> <a href="https://t.co/EiQd3YMq7O">pic.twitter.com/EiQd3YMq7O</a> —@ScuderiaFerrari

Scuderia Ferrari has more than two million followers, and the video had been retweeted 211 times at the time this article was written.

Twitter users piled on to correct Ferrari.

Some were not exactly kind about the whole thing.

How Ferrari sees Montréal: <a href="https://t.co/V85JOmRSKF">pic.twitter.com/V85JOmRSKF</a> —@rqd

Next time, you should consider coming to Ottawa - home of the famous Stampede. <a href="https://t.co/mrRFGyB2sx">pic.twitter.com/mrRFGyB2sx</a> —@PhilGaudreau

Another went even further, putting the Ferrari slogan Forza Ferrari alongside a GIF of a Mercedes Benz car ornament.

Forza Ferrari <a href="https://t.co/2im1rt8PUg">pic.twitter.com/2im1rt8PUg</a> —@r_neuf

Ferrari did not immediately reply to CBC Montreal's request for comment.