The Quebec government will announce on Monday details of its $36 million plan to support the province's beleaguered newspaper industry.

The funding announcement comes after Torstar Corp. and Postmedia Network Inc. said last week they will cut nearly 300 jobs and close more than 30 newspapers across the country, many of them in Ontario.

The cuts renewed calls for the federal government to take steps to protect print journalism.

Quebec already allotted, in its 2017 budget, $24 million over five years to assist newspapers transition to digital publishing. A further $12 million was allocated to reduce what newspapers pay into municipal recycling programs.

Culture and Communications Minister Marie Montpetit will provide more information about how the funding will be spent at a news conference in Trois-Rivières.

In its budget, Quebec's Liberal government said it wanted the funding to encourage newspapers to acquire new technology and develop new practices to help them survive in the digital era.

Last week, Postmedia CEO Paul Godfrey said the company's closures were prompted by declining ad revenues. He said the bulk of online advertising is being spent on Google and Facebook instead of local newspapers.