Police targeted the Hells Angels this morning in a series of raids in the Laurentians, the Montérégie and the Outaouais, searching several locations linked to drug trafficking.

The Sûreté du Québec's joint organized crime squad, dubbed ENRCO, searched a total of nine residences and 10 vehicles in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, Terrebonne, Bois-des-Filion, Roxton Pond, Roxton Falls, Thurso, Val-des-Monts, Chénéville and Saint-Placid.

One of the homes that was searched in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu is considered to be Hells clubhouse in the area, according to provincial police.

No arrests have been made, and police have not disclosed what, if anything, was seized in the raids.

More than 120 officers were involved in the investigation, including provincial police and members of the RCMP, Montreal police and Laval police. This is the fifth in series of raids under Project Objection, an operation targeting organized crime and the drug trade.