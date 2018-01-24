Police are carrying out a series of raids this morning northeast of Montreal in connection with the Hells Angels.

The raids in Repentigny, Mascouche, Terrebonne and Charlemagne are part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The operation started around 6 a.m. Police are searching four residences, a business and two vehicles, said SQ Sgt. Claude Denis.

About 50 officers from the SQ, RCMP, Montreal and Laval police forces are involved. No arrests have been made.