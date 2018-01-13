Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes as rivers across southern Quebec are overflowing, leading to flooding of basements and property damage.

In the Brompton borough of ​​Sherbrooke, Que., an ice jam on the Saint-François River caused damage overnight Friday as the railway bridge washed out.

A path for bikes and snowmobiles also collapsed.

Both the train bridge and a bicycle path were damaged due to flooding in Brompton, Que. (CBC)

Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist a person whose vehicle went into the river.

No one was injured.

A train bridge was washed out in Brompton, Que. overnight Friday. (Radio-Canada)

During the same period, 70 people were evacuated from homes in ​Cookshire-Eaton, Que., when the Eaton River swelled up over the banks.

"The water level increased so rapidly — I've never seen that," said Samuel Lapointe, who lives in the area.

Dozens of people have been forced from their homes due to flooding. (CBC)

Meanwhile in the Quebec City area, the Montmorency River overflowed, forcing about a dozen residents of Beauport to leave their homes.

The area received 42 millimetres of rain since Thursday, compared with about half that amount in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City.

Firefighters have been working to help evacuate people who are being affected by high water levels. (CBC)

People in the Duberger-Les Saules neighbourhood also experienced basement flooding.

Firefighters in the area were out Saturday helping people exit their homes.

Flood waters have caused damage and closures Friday. (CBC)

People in Sherbrooke were also affected by the heavy rain, with waters seeping into basements in the Rock Forest area.

"I woke up at 7:45 a.m. and there was an inch and a half of water in my basement," said resident Christine Brochu.

The rain turned to snow late Friday night and many parts of the province are expecting continued snowfall through Saturday.