105 Quebecers get ears checked for free on Hearing Day

For about 10 years, Gilles Bertrand, 71, has heard a whistling sound in his left ear.

"I have problems with hearing low sounds," Bertrand said. "It's like a whistle."

Today, he had the opportunity to have his ears tested — for free.

In an effort to raise awareness and encourage more Quebecers to be tested for possible hearing problems, the privately funded Journée Nationale de L'Audition, or Quebec Hearing Day, set up a mobile unit with testing booths in downtown Montreal.

Bertrand is among 22 per cent of Quebecers aged 15 and over with hearing loss, according to the non-profit group.

Wednesday, 105 people were tested in the truck at Place Vauquelin on Notre-Dame Street, and 33 other establishments across the province also held screenings.

Gilles Bertrand had a hearing test done. He found out he's hard of hearing in the left ear. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

For Guy Savard, the organization's vice-president, the day was about encouraging people to take care of their hearing.

"There's a lot of problems with socialization of people with hearing impairment," Savard said.

Other complications can include loss of cognitive ability. However, very few people get regular screenings, Savard said. Identifying the problem sooner than later is key.

Focus on tinnitus

For this year's Quebec Hearing Day, the non-profit decided to put the focus on tinnitus, a symptom of an underlying condition such as age-related hearing loss, ear injury or a circulatory system disorder.

Those affected often hear whistling or buzzing sounds, as Bertrand reported.

About 700,000 Quebecers have tinnitus.

After being tested by listening to a series of different beeps, participants were told what their next steps could be. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

After various beep tests found his left ear to be hard of hearing, Bertrand said he would go to a private clinic in order to undergo more extensive tests, since he's covered by private insurance.

For those who don't have insurance coverage, Savard recommends going to a private clinic for full testing, at a cost of about $75.

If you have a detected hearing problem, it's important to get your ears checked about once every two years, Savard said. If not, once every five years should suffice.