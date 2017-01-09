​Health officials are asking people with the flu to avoid emergency rooms if possible, as many hospitals are facing heavy over-crowding.

The hardest hit of the Montreal hospitals is the Jewish General, which was running at 240 per cent capacity Monday afternoon.

The Lakeshore follows at 181 per cent, and nearly a dozen other emergency rooms are operating at or above capacity as well.

Spokespeople for several of the hospitals said the overcrowding is not only due to flu cases, but gastroenteritis and seasonal fractures from falls on ice, among other things.

A spokesperson for the McGill University Health Centre says people who have the flu should avoid the ER and go to a walk-in clinic instead.