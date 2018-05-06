Skip to Main Content
Hasidic community holds midnight parade to honour visiting rabbi

Notifications

Photos

Hasidic community holds midnight parade to honour visiting rabbi

Thousands of people attended the parade, weaving its way through Outremont overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Thousands attended the parade, weaving its way through Outremont

      Hide captionToggle Fullscreen1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More stories from us