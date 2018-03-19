Hampstead set to pass most restrictive anti-tobacco legislation in Canada tonight

Smokers in Hampstead are losing their free range status tonight and will see their habit confined to backyards after the town adopts a strict new smoking bylaw.

Bylaw 1019 would be the most restrictive anti-tobacco legislation in Canada and would cover cigarettes as well as marijuana.

It prohibits tobacco use on all municipal property including: parks, streets, sidewalks, municipal vehicles, municipal buildings and the land adjacent to those buildings.

Fines ranges from $100 to $300 for first time offenders and from $200 to $600 for repeat offenders.

Residents will still be able to smoke in their backyards and electronic cigarettes are exempt from the bylaw.

Mayor Bill Steinberg said federal plans to legalize marijuana pushed the town to take action.

He said earlier in March that he expects the bylaw will pass unanimously.

Monday night's meeting is a special session to discuss a new development project and the council will vote on the bylaw at the same time.