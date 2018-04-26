Hamid Chekakri faces 18 charges, including aggravated assault, robbery

A man arrested last month in the United States and extradited to Canada in connection with a string of thefts appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday, where he was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, robbery, and breaking and entering.

Hamid Chekakri, 47, appeared in Quebec court Thursday afternoon.

He is facing a total of 18 charges:

Five counts of aggravated assault.

Five counts of causing any person to take a stupefying or overpowering drug.

Five counts of robbery.

Three counts of breaking and entering.

Montreal police were on the hunt for Chekakri for several months.

They believed he was connected to a string of robberies that occurred last December in Montreal, Sherbrooke and Ottawa.

Several elderly victims came forward to police, reporting they'd been befriended by a "charming" man.

Police said after he gained their trust, the man would offer them chocolate which had been laced with a narcotic. Once the victims fell unconscious, the man would rob them.

​A warrant was out for Chekakri's arrest. He was nabbed by U.S. authorities in March in Atlanta, Ga.

Chekakri's bail hearing is scheduled to take place Friday. Until then, he will remain in detention.