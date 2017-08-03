Heading to Canada is one of the only options many of the 50,000 Haitians who've been living under temporary protection status in the U.S. see — but many don't know they face deportation here, too.

The temporary protection status (TPS) for Haitians in the U.S. granted after the 2010 earthquake is set to expire in January.

The Department of Homeland Security considers Haiti to be a safe country now, and it's warned the U.S. doesn't intend to renew that status, prompting the deluge of asylum seekers crossing into Canada.

"There is a major humanitarian crisis coming up this January," says Emmanuel Depas, a New York-based immigration lawyer, who was born in Haiti.

Depas says many of his clients' only hope is coming to Canada. Going back to Haiti would mean living in poverty, facing persecution or, for a fifth of them with U.S.-born children, being separated from their families, he says.

"I've even suggested looking into Canada to people because there aren't that many options," he told CBC News Thursday.

End of Canada's deportation protection

"It's a real threat. Donald Trump is out to make immigrants' lives uncomfortable in the United States, to the point where they no longer feel welcome here," Depas added.

However, Canada's own program granting Haitian nationals temporary refuge here after the earthquake has already ended, after it was extended twice by the Trudeau government.

A temporary RCMP processing centre set up to handle the approximate 300 asylum seekers crossing the border illegally every day in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle near Hemmingford, Quebec. (Lisa Laventure/CBC)

In 2004, when a coup d'état removed then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Canada banned deportations to Haiti.

Years of instability followed. Then came the 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000, followed five years later by a devastating hurricane, which destroyed a large portion of the island.

Canada's last extension of the ban ended Aug. 4, 2016, meaning the 3,200 Haitians without status in Canada have had to apply for residency on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

Serge Bouchereau, who helped establish an advocacy group for Haitians without status, says most were granted residency. Some returned to Haiti of their own will, and many are still living here without status.

However, to Haitians in the U.S., the grass appears greener in Canada.

Relying on rumours and hope

"Unfortunately, a lot of folks in this situation are not well educated on the immigration laws in the U.S. or the immigration laws in Canada," says Patricia Elizee, a Miami immigration lawyer and past president of the U.S.-based Haitian Lawyers Association.

"They're just relying on rumours and hope for a better future for themselves and their families."

The wave of Haitian migration to Canada in the past month isn't surprising to Bouchereau.

Bouchereau says Montreal's large Haitian community, which is about 120,000 strong, has family, business and cultural ties with those south of the border.

"Knowing Canada is a land of welcome, the word going around is that it's open to Haitians," he said, noting that seeing asylum-seekers are well-treated when they cross the border will encourage "more and more" to join them.

For many Haitians in the U.S., the only hope of avoiding deportation to Haiti is coming to Canada. But the future here is uncertain, too. (Charles Contant/CBC)

"These people are panicked because they know Trump isn't joking around and that he won't renew [their protected status]," he said.

"They'll die of hunger in Haiti. Where are they going to live there? Haiti is unable to feed its own people and provide basic safety."​

Consequences for those staying in US

On top of that, Depas, the New York lawyer, says the climate for those without status in the United States is the worst that it's been in a long time, and the anxiety for immigrant families is hitting fever pitch.

"Anybody that's in the way of ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement], who doesn't have documents, they'll take them," Depas said.

Living without status means "living in the shadows," he says, facing victimization from under-the-table employers and law enforcement.

It will also impact Haiti's economy, which is largely reliant on remittances sent from family members working in North America. That money is helping Haiti's ability to rebuild after the earthquake and the hurricane, he said.

Another thing, he says, is that the Trump administration has tried to label many immigrants as criminals, but to apply for temporary protection status in the U.S., you can't have been charged with more than two misdemeanours.

"There's just so much stuff," Depas said with a sigh.

Though TPS was "never supposed to lead to a green card or citizenship, it's still a benefit," he said. "When you give somebody something … it's really hard to take it away."

"People, they developed ties, roots into this country."