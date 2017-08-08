The Haitian government has sent two representatives to Montreal in light of the influx of Haitian asylum seekers crossing illegally into Quebec from the U.S.

Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Rodrigue and Stéphanie Auguste, minister for nationals living abroad, will touch down in Montreal Tuesday afternoon.

Immigration Canada says the number of asylum seekers, most of them Haitian, crossing illegally near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., border crossing has quadrupled in the past two weeks from about 50 a day to 200 a day.

According to Ann-Kathryne Lassègue, spokesperson for the Haitian ambassador in Canada, the two ministers will arrive at Trudeau airport around 2 p.m.

Lassègue says the ministers coming to "thank the Canadian and Quebec governments" for taking on the newly arrived refugee claimants, and to "ensure the Haitian government's support to all its citizens."

​The two politicians are expected to meet with Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre this afternoon.

Je reçois en fin d'après-midi HDV ministres affaires étrangères d'Haiti &des Haïtiens vivant étranger Antonio Rodrigue et Stephanie Auguste — @DenisCoderre

He tweeted out his intention to hold a joint press conference with them at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Bracing for an influx

In May, President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the temporary protected status (TPS) of Haitians who took refuge in the country following the 2010 earthquake.

A group of asylum seekers are being housed at Montreal's Olympic Stadium. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

With the TPS set to expire in January 2018, Haitian nationals now fear being sent back to Haiti.

By entering Canada illegally and claiming refugee status, asylum seekers are generally allowed to stay while their refugee applications are processed.

In order to get residency in Canada though, they will have to prove on an individual basis that it is unsafe for them to return to their home country.