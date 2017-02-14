Many Montreal Canadiens fans are celebrating after learning that the hockey team will have a new coach.

Michel Therrien, who has been the coach of the Habs for five years, has been fired. He will be replaced by Claude Julien, who was just dismissed as coach of the Boston Bruins last week.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement Tuesday afternoon via a news release.

"The decision to remove Michel from his coaching duties was a difficult one because I have lots of respect for him. I came to the conclusion that our team needed a new energy, a new voice, a new direction," his statement said.

Fans were quick to express their thoughts on social media.

THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE AND I JUST HAD A KID 3 DAYS AGO — @HabsLaughs

The Canadiens dumped Therrien on Valentine's Day to get back with their ex. Ouch — @DJ_Bean

Bye Michel Therrien! Don't let the door hit you on the way out 👋🏻 #Habs — @qd94z

At McLean's Pub in downtown Montreal, hockey fans were also happy with the news.

Seymour Ward's first thought when she heard the news was, "About time! And welcome back, Claude Julien," she told CBC.

"The players didn't play for

'It's about time! And welcome Claude Julien,' says Habs fan Seymour Ward. (CBC)

[Therrien] — at least that's the vibe we got.… I just don't think the players respected him."

Robert Campbell agrees.

"I think it's the best thing that's happened. [Therrien's] not a good coach. The Canadiens have been losing too much. They've got quality players, they just can't seem to get it together, so it's time for a change. That's it," Campbell told CBC.

Habs fan Robert Campbell says he lost faith in coach Michel Therrien when P.K. Subban was traded last summer. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Campbell is ready to welcome Julien behind the bench.

"I think he's OK — he's solid," Campbell said.

Julien, 56, already served as the Habs head coach in the past, from 2003 to 2006.

He went on to coach the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins, leading the Bruins to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

"Claude Julien is an experienced and well-respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market," Bergevin said. "Today we hired the best available coach, and one of the league's best. I am convinced that he has the capabilities to get our team back on the winning track."

The Canadiens have been the worst team in the NHL since the beginning of February, with only one win in seven games.

Habs president Geoff Molson thanked Therrien for all his work over the last five years in a tweet.