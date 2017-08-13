Héma-Québec is reaching out to new mothers in hopes of getting more donors for its breast milk bank.

The milk bank, which was launched in April 2014 and is the only one in Quebec, is used to give milk to babies born prematurely.

Most mothers who give birth prematurely have difficulty producing their own milk or their ability to do so is compromised because of illness or medication, according to Héma-Québec's website.

The agency said that it currently has a little under 200 donors, but that it needs about another 100 new mothers to help increase its supply of breast milk.

Spokesperson Laurent Paul Ménard told La Presse Canadienne that the milk bank "can't currently meet the demands" of neonatal intensive care units at hospitals which provide care for premature babies.

Any mother living in the Great Montreal and Greater Quebec City areas can register for the program as long as they are in good health, are currently nursing and able to produce additional milk and if their child is less than a year old.

Mothers who would like to donate their breast milk can visit the public mother's milk bank section of the Héma-Québec website.