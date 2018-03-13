Guy Turcotte to challenge parole eligibility before Quebec Court of Appeal today

The Quebec Court of Appeal will hear a challenge this morning from former cardiologist Guy Turcotte, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of his two children in 2009.

Turcotte is contesting his parole eligibility, which a judge ruled would not be an option before he served 17 years of his sentence.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life imprisonment, with a minimum 10 years before parole eligibility.

Quebec Superior Court Justice André Vincent said Turcotte's sentence reflected the nature and gravity of the crimes. In his ruling, he qualified the crimes as hateful and horrible.

In December 2015, a jury found Turcotte guilty in the stabbing deaths of his children Olivier, 5, and Anne-Sophie, 3, on Feb. 20, 2009. They were stabbed a total of 46 times.

A jury found Turcotte not criminally responsible in 2011, but two years later, the province's high court ordered a second trial.