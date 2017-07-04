Three co-accused in the corruption case that saw former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt sentenced to nearly six years in prison have pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud and corruption.

Marc Lefrançois, Claude Deguise and Jocelyn Dufresne pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.

The three men were among 36 people arrested alongside Vaillancourt in 2013 as part of a sweep by Quebec's anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC.

The arrests stemmed from a police investigation, dubbed Project Honor, that looked into corruption in the awarding of public contracts by the City of Laval between 1996 and 2010.

Lefrançois, owner of the company Poly-Excavation which specializes in aqueduct work, will be sentenced Aug. 10.

Deguise was the former director of engineering for the City of Laval and Dufresne owned a paving and construction company.

Vaillancourt was sentenced last December.

Vaillancourt will also repay the city $7 million from a Swiss bank account, as well as more than $1 million in other assets. He also waived his pension from the city, which he served as mayor for 23 years.