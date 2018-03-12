A former Canadian Forces reservist accused of killing his father and stepmother has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Guillaume Gélinas was arrested after Luc Gélinas, 54, and his 35-year-old wife, Julie Lemieux, were found dead in their Terrebonne home in 2014. Both had been longtime employees of the SAQ, Quebec's liquor board.

Gélinas, who was 23 at the time of the murders, served in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011 and was living with his father as he trained to be a firefighter.

Initially considered an important witness, he was charged with first-degree murder after police tracked him down in Gatineau by tracing his cellphone.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in a Joliette courtroom Monday.

Gélinas has not yet been sentenced, although he will automatically receive a life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

The Crown and the defence in his case have agreed to ask the judge to allow for Gélinas to apply for parole after serving at least 18 years in prison.