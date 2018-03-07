Fiodar Huminski says a dream ended for him and his partners when Playground Ping Pong Bar was forced to close last weekend.

The bar, which opened just last June on Notre Dame Street West in the heart of Griffintown, was shut down after the Sud-Ouest borough council voted Friday against issuing a liquor permit to the bar's owners.

"Ten of our employees lost their job[s] overnight," said Huminski.

Huminski and the bar's co-owners were stunned to find out last October that the bar never should have been allowed to open in the first place, in a building that wasn't zoned for the sale of alcohol.

Playground Ping Pong Bar had received its original permit because of a clerical error by the borough administration, the owners were told.

Huminski's partner, Alexander Karpov, told CBC News in January he stood to lose half a million dollars if the bar was forced to close.

Now that it's closed, Huminski said he, Karpov and a third partner, Gabriel Hamelin, are considering legal action.

"We really feel very betrayed and victimized by the city," said Huminski.

One of the bar's partners, Alexander Karpov said in January that he could lose as much as half a million dollars if the bar was forced to close. (CBC)

However, some Griffintown residents are breathing a sign of relief now that the bar is closed.

Ken Hamilton, who lives in a condominium building across the street from the bar, said he knows Notre Dame Street West isn't a quiet strip. But he said he and his neighbours shouldn't have had to put up with "vomit all over our lawns" or cigarette butts and smoke around their patios.

The bar "attracted an unsavoury clientele on rare occasions — but it only has to happen once and it's too much," said Hamilton, who attended the borough council meeting for last Friday's vote.

"I'm sure that bar in a proper setting has great assets to entertain people," he said. "But it just didn't fit here."

A petition has popped up to save Playground ping pong bar in the Sud-Ouest. (CBC)

Huminski, who is also a part owner of a restaurant further east on Notre Dame Street West called Le Bon Vivant, said the bar took numerous steps to minimize rowdiness.

"We hired a doorman on our busiest nights…. [We] put cameras in the front and in back of our bar and also alarms in the back."

He said the bar put those measures in place despite not being issued any tickets or fines for noise.

Now that the bar is closed, its neighbours say they aren't picky about what replaces it.

"Ideally it could be any number of commercial … activities," Hamilton said. "As long as they roll up the carpet at 11 o'clock, none of us will complain."