The father of a 14-year-old girl found dead two months ago less than 250 metres from her home in the northern Quebec village of Inukjuak is asking anyone with information about her death to come forward.

"I find it hard to believe that in such a small village that someone does not know who is responsible for the death of my daughter," Jobie Epoo said in a telephone interview with CBC.

Epoo, a former captain with the Kativik Regional Police Force, said if people are being threatened to stay quiet, they should not be afraid.

"You have to tell the police if you know any information, and they can quickly arrange protection until an arrest is made."

Sûreté du Québec investigators described the death as a homicide from the beginning and have visited the community three times since July 22, when Nastapoka Epoo's body was discovered between her home and the local adult education centre.

Existence of surveillance video confirmed

The SQ remains tight-lipped about the investigation, but confirmed the existence of a video that has been shown to people in the community.

Epoo said it's surveillance footage from the adult education center that shows his daughter alive, walking in the direction of her home, at 4 a.m. the day she died.

He said someone else seen earlier on the video appears to be rushing in the same direction one minute after Bethany falls out of view.

Epoo said her body was found about a three-minute walk outside the range of the surveillance camera.

"It's the worst thing that can happen," said Epoo. "It's one thing to lose a daughter, but death in that way is even worse. It is really, really bad and hard to accept."

Epoo said since there have not been any arrests, people are looking over their shoulders, locking their doors and no longer staying out late.

He is also asking young people to avoid going out alone, and to keep their headphones in their pockets so they're aware of their surroundings.