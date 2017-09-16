Mourners came together Saturday to pay their respects to influential Montrealer Gretta Chambers who died Sept. 9

Quebec's Higher Education Minister Hélène David, Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil and Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée were among those in attendance at the St. Leon de Westmount church.

Lisée tweeted that Chambers was "a great Quebecer" and thanked her for building bridges in the province.

Aux funérailles de Gretta Chambers, une grande Québecoise. Avec @jendrouin #ThanksForBuildingBridges #polqc pic.twitter.com/OQZN24BUC8 — @JFLisee

Chambers died in hospital at the age of 90. She had fallen the week prior and succumb to underlying health issues while at St. Mary's Hospital.

'Immense contribution'

She was a well-known figure in the spheres of education, journalism and politics.

Chambers became the first female chancellor of McGill and held the role from 1991 to 1999.

She continued to be a presence on campus in recent years and McGill principal and vice-chancellor, Suzanne Fortier, said the university community "will deeply miss her."

"She has made an immense contribution to our university and to the society in which she lived," Fortier said.

Some of her work as a journalist included hosting the CBC radio show The Province in Print for 14 years and wrote for the Montreal Gazette from 1977 until 2002.

Her commitment to education and the community led to numerous honours.

She was a companion of the Order of Canada, a commander in the Order of Montreal and was a member of the Ordre national du Québec.

Chambers with her son, Geoffrey (R), and former governor general Ray Hnatyshyn at her swearing into the Order of Canada in 1994. (submitted by the Chambers family)

Chambers leaves behind her brother, philosopher Charles Taylor, five children and eight grandchildren.