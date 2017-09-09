Former chancellor of McGill University and Member of the Order of Canada Gretta Chambers has died at the age of 90.

Her grandson, Willy Lowry, said Chambers died peacefully in Montreal this morning after a long and happy life.

She was a longtime journalist who hosted the CBC radio show The Province in Print for 14 years. She also wrote for the Montreal Gazette from 1977 until 2002.

In 1991, Chambers became the first female chancellor of McGill University. She was named a member of the Order of Canada in 1994.

She leaves behind her brother, philosopher Charles Taylor, five children and eight grandchildren.

More to come.