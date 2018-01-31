Gregory Charles says father, 77, in critical condition after being struck by snow-clearing tractor

Gregory Charles says his father is in critical condition after he was struck by a snow-clearing tractor Tuesday evening.

Montreal police said they are investigating the incident that left the 77-year-old man in hospital in critical condition after he was hit in the Ville-Marie borough at around 5:30 p.m.

"That man, it's my dad, Lennox," Charles wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. "He was returning home from church, where he would go every day since my mom passed a year ago."

Charles described the incident as "brutal."

"He is fighting, since last night, for life, for his life," the famous Montreal singer wrote.

Tuesday evening, police said the man was crossing southbound on Côte-des-Neiges Road when the snow-clearing tractor, which was heading west on Belvedère Road, struck him.

Police say they cannot confirm the identity of the man.

The man suffered serious injuries to his upper and lower body.

The driver of the tractor, a 69-year-old man, was not hurt.

Police say the tractor was not involved in any snow-removal operations at the time of the collision. The cause of the incident is still unknown.