Quebec musician Gregory Charles says his father died in hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a snowplow earlier this week.
"My father, Lennox, succumbed to his injuries and peacefully passed," Charles wrote on Facebook.
"My father was a rare man: resolute, strong, tender and without malice. A man only able to love. No woman had a better husband. No son could be more proud. Goodbye, dad. I will love you, too, until the end of the world."
The 77-year-old had been heading home from church on Côte-des-Neiges Road Tuesday evening when a snow-clearing tractor struck him as the vehicle was heading west on Belvedère Road.
Montreal police are investigating the incident, which happened around 5:30 p.m.
The driver of the snow-clearing tractor, a 69-year-old man, was not hurt.
Police say the tractor was not involved in any snow-removal operations at the time of the collision. The cause of the incident is still unknown.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted her condolences to the family Thursday morning.
Toutes mes pensées sont avec la famille et les proches de Monsieur Lennox Charles @Greg_Experience—
@Val_Plante