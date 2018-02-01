Quebec musician Gregory Charles says his father died in hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a snowplow earlier this week.

"My father, Lennox, succumbed to his injuries and peacefully passed," Charles wrote on Facebook.

"My father was a rare man: resolute, strong, tender and without malice. A man only able to love. No woman had a better husband. No son could be more proud. Goodbye, dad. I will love you, too, until the end of the world."

The 77-year-old had been heading home from church on Côte-des-Neiges Road Tuesday evening when a snow-clearing tractor struck him as the vehicle was heading west on Belvedère Road.

Gregory Charles posted this photo of his father, Lennox, along with a heartfelt message, Thursday morning. (Charles Charles/Facebook)

Montreal police are investigating the incident, which happened around 5:30 p.m.

The driver of the snow-clearing tractor, a 69-year-old man, was not hurt.

Police say the tractor was not involved in any snow-removal operations at the time of the collision. The cause of the incident is still unknown.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted her condolences to the family Thursday morning.