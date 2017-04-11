As ritzy restaurants rise up around the longtime greasy spoon, the owner of Greenspot Restaurant says he's not planning to change a thing.

This year marks the family-owned diner's 70 year anniversary.

When it opened, Greenspot was on the other side of the road and specialized in hot dogs and smoked meat. Since then, it's expanded its offerings.

"Primarily, we were catering to the blue collar workers in the 70s and the 80s and then somehow it caught on and people came for the hot dogs but stayed for the breakfast and for the smoked meat," said owner Stelios Kiliaris.

"The nostalgia brought them in but the food kept them coming."

Stelios Kiliaris has owned the Greenspot for five years. The business opened in the late 70s. (Kate McKenna/CBC )

Seventy years after opening, Greenspot still has much of its old clientele. It's also started attracting new residents of St-Henri, particularly those in search of cheaper eats.

Breakfast, for example, costs $6 in an area where it's easy to spend $30 or more on brunch.

True to its low-key aesthetic, the Greenspot isn't holding any events to commemorate 70 years in business.