Keen-eyed Montrealers may have noticed part of a controversial art installation in Mount Royal Park is fenced off.

Some of the granite stumps, installed this year at a cost of $3.45 million, are surrounded by fences while the entrepreneur makes "corrective" changes to the stumps.

A spokesperson for the city said the changes being made are minor, including making sure there's enough grass around the sites, and that they're being paid for by the entrepreneur, not the city.

Only three of the structures are still fenced in, which represents about a tenth of the total number.

The granite stumps are public art commissioned by the City as part of ongoing 375th anniversary celebrations. The project faced some controversy due to its hefty price tag.

The fences are expected to remain up for a few more weeks.